Lil Wayne Denies Being A Shill For Donald Trump Got Him His Pardon

Donald Trump is officially out but he made a couple of wishes come true for some rappers. Lil Wayne is now attempting to clear his name when it comes to his failed attempt at attracting voter support.

As spotted on Complex the former President of the United States pardoned Weezy on Wednesday, January 20. With Trump’s signature the man born Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. had his federal weapons charges dropped. When it was confirmed TuneChi would not serve time (he was facing 10 years), the general consensus was that his endorsement of the impeached politician was a trade off for pardon consideration. The MC’s lawyer is now attempting to clear that stigma.

In an exclusive interview with The New York Times Wayne’s lawyer Bradford Cohen stated that the occurrences had no correlation. To hear the attorney tell it the two share similarities and that maybe why Trump sees so much potential in the former Hot Boy. “I think they had a very strong connection,” he said. “(Trump’s) in the entertainment world. He’s got a style that’s similar in terms of the way that he carries himself and a lot of rappers and people in the industry relate to that.” This week was full of other successes for Cohen as he also represents Kodak Black. The “ZeZe” rapper had his gun charges commuted.

Wayne took to social media to personally thank Trump for the pardon. I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community. I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love!” he wrote on Twitter.

