The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

G.G. Townson On What It Took To Get Into Character For Her Role As Salt In The ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ Biopic [WATCH]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

GG Townson plays Cheryl “Salt” James in the new Salt-N-Pepa biopic that will air tomorrow on Lifetime.  She shares with The Morning Hustle show all about the training it took to star as the part of the rap duo. The film will feature the beginning of the impact the first female rap group made.  Townson’s co-star Laila Odom will star as Sandra “Pepa” Denton. 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

G.G. Townson On What It Took To Get Into Character For Her Role As Salt In The ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ Biopic [WATCH]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close