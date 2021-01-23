HHW Gaming: Microsoft Has A Change of Heart & Will Not Be Raising Xbox Live Gold Subscription Prices

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Microsoft is now saying sike after indicating it was going to raise Xbox Live Gold subscription prices.

Cyberbullying can be used for good.

Friday (Jan.22), Microsoft managed to ruin whatever goodwill it established with gamers when it announced that it would ridiculously raise Xbox Live Gold subscription prices. Understandably people were upset that if you didn’t already have a 12-month subscription — which Microsoft no longer offers — you wouldn’t see a price increase. Still, if you’re a new six-month subscriber, you would have to pony up $59.99, basically $120 for an entire year.

Well, Microsoft paid attention to the cries from the pissed off button mashers and has decided not to follow through with the subscription price hike. The company announced via an update to the initial blog post that first revealed the new Xbox Live Gold subscription prices, stating:

“We messed up today, and you were right to let us know. Connecting and playing with friends is a vital part of gaming, and we failed to meet the expectations of players who count on it every day. As a result, we have decided not to change Xbox Live Gold pricing.

We’re turning this moment into an opportunity to bring Xbox Live more in line with how we see the player at the center of their experience. For free-to-play games, you will no longer need an Xbox Live Gold membership to play those games on Xbox. We are working hard to deliver this change as soon as possible in the coming months.

If you are an Xbox Live Gold member already, you stay at your current price for renewal. New and existing members can continue to enjoy Xbox Live Gold for the same prices they pay today. In the US, $9.99 for 1-month, $24.99 for 3-months, $39.99 for 6-months and $59.99 for retail 12-months.

Thank you.”

We respect Microsoft for doing the right thing.

