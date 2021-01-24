Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Want Tap Dancing Attorney General Daniel Cameron Impeached

The infamous AG is being accused of playing both sides to his benefit.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Kentucky AG Makes Announcement On Charges In Breonna Taylor's Death

Source: Jon Cherry / Getty

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, famously called out by Megan Thee Stallion, did the absolute minimum when it came to seeking justice for Breonna Taylor, the innocent Black woman killed whiles sleeping in her bed during a botched police raid. So much so, that members of the Grand Jury are calling for his impeachment.

According to 3 jurors, Cameron is a liar who told the media one thing, while telling them something totally different.

Reports TMZ:

The 3 grand jurors zeroed in on Cameron’s public pronouncement he put possible homicide charges on the table for the Grand Jury, but they didn’t bite. Not true, say the 3 grand jurors. They say Cameron NEVER even mentioned homicide charges were an option.

The only charge that was on the table was wanton endangerment against Brett Hankison, for firing his weapon into a nearby apartment. As you know, no charges were filed for the killing of Breonna.

The petition says the grand jurors were used by Cameron as “a shield to deflect accountability and responsibility.”

Taylor’s murder, along with George Floyd’s, inspired Black Lives Matter, protests throughout the nation against a justice system that clearly treats people of color much more harshly than it does white people.

Breonna Taylor’s family did a reach a wrongful death settlement with the City of Louisville, but justice still must be sought for her death amongst all the agents who tried to prevent it, including one Daniel Cameron.

It’s worth noting that Mr. Cameron is reportedly a close friend of proud obstructionist Senator Mitch McConnell, who is now the minority leader but still intent on gumming up the works. Of course.

Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Want Tap Dancing Attorney General Daniel Cameron Impeached  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close