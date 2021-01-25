Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Swizz Beatz Is Working On A 2Pac & Notorious B.I.G. ‘VERZUZ’ Battle, Allegedly

Is we doing holograms?

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Tupac Shakur At Club Amazon

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

We are only one battle into the 2021 and it seems Verzuz is about to level up. The founders are aiming to bring some late greats to their platform— 2Pac and the Notorious B.I.G. .

Last week, Ashanti and Keyshia Cole finally faced off. Even though the event didn’t live up to the hype, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are already looking ahead. As spotted on Hypebeast the co-creators caught up with ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby for an interview. During the conversation the duo asked the “Roman’s Revenge” producer what would be his holy grail match; his answer took the masses by surprise. “My dream one…I want [to] figure out how to do Pac and Biggie in a way that the people are going [to] love it” he said.

His partner Timbaland was on the line and quickly chimed in with excitement. “I got you on that. I got the idea for it. [I’m going to] call you later,” he said. Timbo went on to add another epic line up to the consideration pool. “Oh, but not even that, we got to go Prince and Michael Jackson!”. Jalen Rose asked if they were hinting at possible holograms and Tim hinted that they have some things in the works.

You can watch the exchange below.

Photo: Getty

Swizz Beatz Is Working On A 2Pac & Notorious B.I.G. ‘VERZUZ’ Battle, Allegedly  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close