Rich White People Are Snatching Up Vaccines From Black And Brown Communities As Supplies Dry Up

An increasing number of reports indicate that rich white people are using their wealth and prestige to secure doses of the coronavirus vaccines by traveling to Black and brown neighborhoods, where statistics show the immunizations are needed the most. The reports come as the U.S. supply of coronavirus vaccines are drying up.
In New York City, which at one point was considered to be the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., local news outlet The City reported on Tuesday that there were “so many white people” being vaccinated in the Washington Heights neighborhood that is home to mostly Dominicans. City officials have announced they expect doses of the vaccine to run out by the end of the week.
In one egregious case outside of the U.S., a wealthy Canadian couple was privileged enough to charter a private plane to fly to get vaccinated in a part of the country where doses were being reserved for “Indigenous elders,” according to the Washington Post.
While President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday his plans to secure millions of more doses, the people being affected the most by the pandemic are being forced to go without the vaccine even though, in theory, they should have had the vaccines made available to them. Black and brown people have been dying at a rate of nearly three times their white counterparts.
And it’s not just in New York City either. Across the country where there are pockets of Black and brown populations, there are reports of a lack of access to the vaccine for those communities.
In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that her administration plans to increase the number of doses to the city Black and brown communities because those are the groups that have been hit the hardest there.
In Boston, the main problem is access to the vaccine for the city’s Black and brown neighborhoods. The Boston Globe found that Blacks and Latinos in Suffolk County, which includes Boston, will “more likely to have to travel farther than white residents for a coveted dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.” Like in Chicago and New York, Boston’s Black and Latino communities are affected the most by the pandemic.
It is a familiar story in Florida’s Miami-Dade County, too: “Just as low-income neighborhoods tended to get hit harder by COVID-19 spread, wealthier neighborhoods are getting their shots at a faster rate,” the Miami Herald reported.
Perhaps even worse, in Dallas, county commissioners wanted to prioritize Black communities for the vaccine, but the state of Texas said no.
The New York Times reported that the wealthy are maneuvering to get the vaccine first, but there was no guarantee they’d be successful in their efforts.
In the meantime, tens of thousands of appointments for vaccinations have been getting canceled while COVID-19 ravages the U.S. during what has been the nation’s deadliest month of the pandemic with at least 80,000 lives lost in January, and counting…
SEE ALSO:
Who Gets The Covid Vaccine First? Distribution Process Questions Linger As Black Folks Hit Hardest
How To Counter COVID-19 Vaccine Skepticism. First, Acknowledge It Exists
Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus
Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus
1. Usain Bolt, Olympic gold medalist
1 of 54
2. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer
2 of 54
Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9— Clark Pena (@ClarkPenaEH) April 14, 2020
3. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta mayorSource:Getty 3 of 54
4. Herman Cain, former presidential candidateSource:Getty 4 of 54
5. Ben CarsonSource:Getty 5 of 54
6. Dave Chappelle, comedianSource:Getty 6 of 54
7. Rep. Bonnie Watson ColemanSource:Getty 7 of 54
8. Manu DibangoSource:Getty 8 of 54
9. Dennis Dickson
9 of 54
#COVID19 #covidheroes #NYPD announces first employee death due to coronavirus— Sabrina McDaniel (@Sabrina_McDa) March 27, 2020
RIP, Dennis Dickson pic.twitter.com/D10Do2p7oJ
10. Kevin DurantSource:Getty 10 of 54
11. Larry Edgeworth
11 of 54
Prayers to the family of NBC’s Larry Edgeworth 💔🙏🏽 and my former colleagues at 30 Rock. He died after testing positive for #coronavirus. Larry would always offer to help me ...even after I moved to CBS. He just wanted to see another brother win. #IAmMyBrothersKeeper Rest 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TyXbiHs30d— DeMarco Morgan (@DeMarcoReports) March 20, 2020
12. Kenneth "Babyface" EdmondsSource:Getty 12 of 54
13. Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
13 of 54
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
14. Patrick Ewing, basketball legendSource:Getty 14 of 54
15. Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's dadSource:Getty 15 of 54
16. Vivica A. Fox, actressSource:Getty 16 of 54
17. Jimmy Glenn, legendary boxing trainerSource:Getty 17 of 54
18. Rudy Gobert
18 of 54
19. Louis Gossett Jr., actor, philanthropistSource:Getty 19 of 54
20. Lee Green
20 of 54
It is with much sadness to inform all in my SJU family that we lost Lee Green to Covid-19 today. A Parade All-American who played 3 years at #SJUBB Lee was our warrior on those teams. A true lock em up defender that relished shutting down the best opponents. RIP Lee🙏🏻 #gone2soon pic.twitter.com/X4TIPbVvoU— Ron Linfonte (@SJU5) March 24, 2020
21. Charles Gregory, Tyler Perry's makeup artrist
21 of 54
22. Lewis Hamilton, Formula One driverSource:Getty 22 of 54
23. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub
23 of 54
Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb— B Michael (@bmichaelAmerica) April 15, 2020
24. Conan Harris, Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husbandSource:Getty 24 of 54
25. Mike Huckaby, techno music pioneer and DJ
25 of 54
R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K— Dark Entries Records (@darkentriesrecs) April 25, 2020
26. Callum Hudson-OdoiSource:Getty 26 of 54
27. DL Hughley, comedian
27 of 54
#ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 21, 2020
28. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer, 92
28 of 54
BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 8, 2020
29. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler
29 of 54
Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p -— 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙬𝙣 𝙔𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙮 (@ShawnYancyTV) May 20, 2020
He served at the pleasure of 11 U.S. Presidents... during his 55 years at the White House.
Last weekend, he passed from COVID-19.
My exclusive interview with the granddaughter of White House butler, Wilson Jerman is next! pic.twitter.com/SBiXbQLiud
30. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
30 of 54
31. Brad "Scarface" JordanSource:Getty 31 of 54
32. DeAndre Jordan, NBA starSource:Getty 32 of 54
33. Tim Lester, NFL starSource:Getty 33 of 54
34. James Mahoney, pulmonologist
34 of 54
Dr. James Mahoney at University Hospital of Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/SXBxNlzApr— Lieutenant Kijé (@BrianLemaire2) May 19, 2020
35. Ellis Marsalis Jr.Source:Getty 35 of 54
36. DeRay McKessonSource:Getty 36 of 54
37. Von MillerSource:Getty 37 of 54
38. Donovan Mitchell
38 of 54
39. Wisconsin Rep. Rep. Gwen MooreSource:Getty 39 of 54
40. Lloyd Porter, small business owner in Brooklyn
40 of 54
Devastated to hear Lloyd Porter has pass away from covid19. Lloyd was a pillar in Brooklyn. His coffee shop Breadstuy is where I met some of my closest friends. He sometimes hired people with records that couldn't easily find work. He believed in community. Rest well Brother— Blitz Bazawule (@BlitzAmbassador) May 7, 2020
🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/t5Ai3iASt8
41. Charley Pride, country music legendSource:Getty 41 of 54
42. Biden Adviser, Rep. Cedric RichmondSource:Getty 42 of 54
43. Arnie Robinson Jr., Olympian
43 of 54
Arnie Robinson Jr., who won the gold medal in the long jump at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, died on Dec. 2 at his home in San Diego. He was 72. https://t.co/lYnpSbWkzO— NYT Sports (@NYTSports) December 16, 2020
44. Wallace RoneySource:Getty 44 of 54
45. Marcus Smart45 of 54
46. Shaka Smart, University Of Texas Men's Basketball CoachSource:Getty 46 of 54
47. Troy Sneed, gospel singerSource:Getty 47 of 54
48. Oliver "DJ Black N Mild" Stokes Jr.
48 of 54
New Orleans bounce DJ and radio personality Black N Mild has died after testing positive for coronavirus. For the past 25 years, he also deejayed at countless clubs, parties and other private events across the southeast. pic.twitter.com/2e6mnKhiXQ— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 21, 2020
49. Carole Sutton, actressSource:Getty 49 of 54
50. Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes50 of 54
51. Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA starSource:Getty 51 of 54
52. Karl-Anthony Towns' parents, Jacqueline Cruz and Karl-Anthony Towns Sr.
52 of 54
Enjoyed chatting with the proud parents of @KarlTowns down here in Florida. Awesome people. pic.twitter.com/xg9v2Hpazz— Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 5, 2017
53. Juan Williams, Fox News HostSource:Getty 53 of 54
54. Randall Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham, AlabamaSource:Getty 54 of 54
Rich White People Are Snatching Up Vaccines From Black And Brown Communities As Supplies Dry Up was originally published on newsone.com