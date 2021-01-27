Chloe Bailey Celebrates Hitting 1 Million Followers With A Sexy #SilhouetteChallenge Video

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Watch out world, she’s grown now! Chloe Bailey breaks the internet once again.

After posting her rendition of the #BussItChallenge last week, the 22-year-old singer/actress has returned with what she calls a “special performance” to celebrate hitting 1 million followers on Instagram.

Now she’s showing off her svelte figure in the newly viral #SilhouetteChallenge to the tune of Jeremih’s “F*ck You All The Time.”

Check out the sexy clip below.

Just in case you missed her #BussItChallenge video (and we don’t know how you could’ve), you can check that out below as well.

