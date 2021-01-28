The Morning Hustle
Ciera Payton’s Followers Influenced Her To Study Wendy Williams Long Before She Auditioned [WATCH]

Wendy Williams: The Movie is premiering soon and Ciera Payton is giving all of the behind the scene tea.  The Lifetime biopic is Payton’s first leading role and she shares with The Morning Hustle everything from the moment she knew she would play the media mogul, what shocked her most about Wendy, and more! The movie executive produced by Wendy Williams shares all of her dirt from over the years and sheds light on historical events from her point of view.   Wendy Williams: The Movie will premiere on January 30 on Lifetime. 

 

