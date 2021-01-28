Happy Birthday Boss: Rick Ross’ Tips To Success And Prosperity

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Artist and serial entrepreneur Rick Ross celebrates his 45th birthday posed in front of one of his many luxurious cars, a Rolls Royce, with an undisclosed location entitled The Promise Land.

The Miami rapper has provided fans with classic melodic songs over the years and even created his own sub-label, Maybach Music Group (MMG), in an effort to support other reputable acts like Meek Mill, Wale and French Montana. Not only has Ross given himself the name “Rich Forever” on social media, but he also refers to himself as the “Biggest Boss Rick Ross.” He often raps about a life of luxury, wealth and prosperity, and it is because he can back it up with his string of Wingstop businesses and other successful business ventures he’s made in his lifetime. Rick Ross’ net worth is estimated to be $40 million, and he’s made history as one of the richest rappers worldwide.

Today, we recognize Rick Ross’ business acumen with a list of his personal tips to success.

1. Put In The Time

Rick Ross has gone on record to shamelessly say that it has taken him over 10 years of hard work to make a living from his passion to rap and make music. Everyone has heard the phrase success doesn’t come overnight, and if it does, it won’t last long. According to the biggest boss thus far, It takes a lot of time and even more hustle.

2. Our Ideas Make Us Rich

Ross has said ideas are what make us wealthy. The greatest ideas, followed by executive welcome success. By following the advice of a widely successful Rick Ross, you should start to generate your best ideas and watch the money come in return.

3. Make A Decision And Never Look Back

The millionaire rapper suggests you make up your mind and not allow naysayers to try and change that. Keep looking forward and go after exactly what you want and don’t let anyone stop you.

4. Keep Changing

Successful people are interested in progression and the next wave of the future. Rick Ross said in one of his interviews that you should constantly evolve as a person. The world is continuously changing around us and so should your position, influence and power.

5. Don’t Be Content

Settling in comfortability with yourself will enable you stop growing. When you become content, you close off potential opportunities for the future.

Gain more success tips from this compilation of Rick Ross’s top ten rules for success. Happy Birthday, Boss!

