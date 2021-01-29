Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Bigger Picture: Lil Baby Plans To Open Restaurant In Atlanta

The trap brunch is about to be lit.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Compound Saturdays

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

While much of the country is still trying to navigate bouncing back from the current economic crisis one rapper is already looking to boss up in another arena. Lil Baby has announced he is looking to launch his own eatery.

As per Complex the “Yes Indeed” MC  has his sights on the hospitality business. During a recent interview with XXL he gave the world some updates regarding his upcoming projects. During the conversation he revealed his plans to open up a restaurant. “Actually, I have a new restaurant and I’ma open it in Atlanta,” he said. “It was supposed to be open by January, but we had to finish the stages, so maybe, February, March.”

When asked for more details regarding the location’s theme and overall vibe he made it clear it will definitely cater to an upscale crowd. “You know, lamb chops, lobster tails, rice, stuff like that. A little music, alcohol. Stuff like that” he explained. The announcement came to many of his fans as a surprise due to his sudden disappearance at the tail end of 2020. On December 24 he tweeted “Merry Christmas, Happy New Year … I’m Out”. Since then he has deleted his Instagram account and has only posted selectively to his Twitter. 

Aside from his restaurant the first quarter of the year is looking to be a big for Baby. He is scheduled to star in a Super Bowl halftime commercial for Rockstar Energy. Additionally on March 14 he will contend for not one but two Grammy Awards for the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories.

Photo:

The Bigger Picture: Lil Baby Plans To Open Restaurant In Atlanta  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close