Racial Disparities In Vaccine Distribution Demand Equity In Priorities

Vaccine distribution is not keeping up with the impact of COVID-19 on Black and other communities of color. Ongoing disparities in vaccine distribution show the need for targeted efforts to provide coverage to impacted groups.
States are expanding eligibility in vaccine rollout but vaccination rates for Black people lag in comparison to the white counterparts. A new analysis from Kaiser Health News showed that in states that provide race and ethnicity data, white people have a vaccination rate that is two to three times that of their Black counterparts. It’s even higher in Pennsylvania at four times the rate.
One of President Joe Biden’s priorities in the first week of his administration was establishing the COVID-19 Equity Task Force. Co-chaired by Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, the task force is looking at how to prioritize hard-hit communities in vaccine distribution.
During a CNN town hall, Nunez-Smith challenged people to look beyond naming that racial disparities exist, and digging deeper into the root causes. Nunez-Smith said that equity and accessibility were key priorities built into the Biden Administration’s national plan.
Even as Biden proposes to invest in federally supported vaccination centers in high-risk neighborhoods and other systems to aid in vaccine distribution ensuring equity in distribution is a challenge. Recent reports from the Washington Heights neighborhood in New York City and Dallas County, Texas show that people are traveling into communities of color and lower-income communities to be vaccinated.
While the chaotic rollout and failed federal response are partly to blame, pandemic disinformation may also play a role in people’s reluctance in getting vaccinated. The hesitance and concern around the vaccine point to the need for clear verifiable information and public health outreach to address historic issues.
Another area of concern, particularly when it comes to equity, is vaccine effectiveness. With Johnson & Johnson releasing results showing its one-dose vaccine is less effective than the two doses from either Moderna or Pfizer, the difference in vaccine effectiveness and who gets which vaccine needs to be monitored. This becomes particularly important as folks rush to scale up vaccination and see the Johnson & Johnson version as a less expensive, easier alternative.
Ease of distribution and effectiveness need to be balanced alongside equity concerns to make sure that hardest-hit communities are receiving their fair share of life-saving medicines.
During its trial, the Johnson & Johnson vaccination was 66% effective in preventing a person from developing COVID-19 symptoms, and 85% effective in preventing severe symptoms requiring hospitalization. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations were found to be 95% effective in preventing symptoms and nearly 100% effective in preventing severe infections after two doses.
As reported by ABC News, the Food and Drug Administration has stated it would accept a vaccination that is more than 50% effective.
Anoa Changa is a movement journalist and retired attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow Anoa on Instagram and Twitter @thewaywithanoa.
1. Usain Bolt, Olympic gold medalist
1 of 56
2. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer
2 of 56
Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9— Clark Pena (@ClarkPenaEH) April 14, 2020
3. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta mayorSource:Getty 3 of 56
4. Herman Cain, former presidential candidateSource:Getty 4 of 56
5. Nick Cannon, entertainerSource:Getty 5 of 56
6. Ben CarsonSource:Getty 6 of 56
7. Dave Chappelle, comedianSource:Getty 7 of 56
8. Rep. Bonnie Watson ColemanSource:Getty 8 of 56
9. Manu DibangoSource:Getty 9 of 56
10. Dennis Dickson
10 of 56
#COVID19 #covidheroes #NYPD announces first employee death due to coronavirus— Sabrina McDaniel (@Sabrina_McDa) March 27, 2020
RIP, Dennis Dickson pic.twitter.com/D10Do2p7oJ
11. Kevin DurantSource:Getty 11 of 56
12. Larry Edgeworth
12 of 56
Prayers to the family of NBC’s Larry Edgeworth 💔🙏🏽 and my former colleagues at 30 Rock. He died after testing positive for #coronavirus. Larry would always offer to help me ...even after I moved to CBS. He just wanted to see another brother win. #IAmMyBrothersKeeper Rest 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TyXbiHs30d— DeMarco Morgan (@DeMarcoReports) March 20, 2020
13. Kenneth "Babyface" EdmondsSource:Getty 13 of 56
14. Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
14 of 56
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
15. Patrick Ewing, basketball legendSource:Getty 15 of 56
16. Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's dadSource:Getty 16 of 56
17. Vivica A. Fox, actressSource:Getty 17 of 56
18. Jimmy Glenn, legendary boxing trainerSource:Getty 18 of 56
19. Rudy Gobert
19 of 56
20. Louis Gossett Jr., actor, philanthropistSource:Getty 20 of 56
21. Lee Green
21 of 56
It is with much sadness to inform all in my SJU family that we lost Lee Green to Covid-19 today. A Parade All-American who played 3 years at #SJUBB Lee was our warrior on those teams. A true lock em up defender that relished shutting down the best opponents. RIP Lee🙏🏻 #gone2soon pic.twitter.com/X4TIPbVvoU— Ron Linfonte (@SJU5) March 24, 2020
22. Charles Gregory, Tyler Perry's makeup artrist
22 of 56
23. Lewis Hamilton, Formula One driverSource:Getty 23 of 56
24. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub
24 of 56
Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb— B Michael (@bmichaelAmerica) April 15, 2020
25. Conan Harris, Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husbandSource:Getty 25 of 56
26. Mike Huckaby, techno music pioneer and DJ
26 of 56
R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K— Dark Entries Records (@darkentriesrecs) April 25, 2020
27. Callum Hudson-OdoiSource:Getty 27 of 56
28. DL Hughley, comedian
28 of 56
#ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 21, 2020
29. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer, 92
29 of 56
BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 8, 2020
30. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler
30 of 56
Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p -— 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙬𝙣 𝙔𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙮 (@ShawnYancyTV) May 20, 2020
He served at the pleasure of 11 U.S. Presidents... during his 55 years at the White House.
Last weekend, he passed from COVID-19.
My exclusive interview with the granddaughter of White House butler, Wilson Jerman is next! pic.twitter.com/SBiXbQLiud
31. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
31 of 56
32. Brad "Scarface" JordanSource:Getty 32 of 56
33. DeAndre Jordan, NBA starSource:Getty 33 of 56
34. Tim Lester, NFL starSource:Getty 34 of 56
35. James Mahoney, pulmonologist
35 of 56
Dr. James Mahoney at University Hospital of Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/SXBxNlzApr— Lieutenant Kijé (@BrianLemaire2) May 19, 2020
36. Ellis Marsalis Jr.Source:Getty 36 of 56
37. DeRay McKessonSource:Getty 37 of 56
38. Von MillerSource:Getty 38 of 56
39. Donovan Mitchell
39 of 56
40. Wisconsin Rep. Rep. Gwen MooreSource:Getty 40 of 56
41. Lloyd Porter, small business owner in Brooklyn
41 of 56
Devastated to hear Lloyd Porter has pass away from covid19. Lloyd was a pillar in Brooklyn. His coffee shop Breadstuy is where I met some of my closest friends. He sometimes hired people with records that couldn't easily find work. He believed in community. Rest well Brother— Blitz Bazawule (@BlitzAmbassador) May 7, 2020
🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/t5Ai3iASt8
42. Charley Pride, country music legendSource:Getty 42 of 56
43. Biden Adviser, Rep. Cedric RichmondSource:Getty 43 of 56
44. Arnie Robinson Jr., Olympian
44 of 56
Arnie Robinson Jr., who won the gold medal in the long jump at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, died on Dec. 2 at his home in San Diego. He was 72. https://t.co/lYnpSbWkzO— NYT Sports (@NYTSports) December 16, 2020
45. Wallace RoneySource:Getty 45 of 56
46. Marcus Smart46 of 56
47. Shaka Smart, University Of Texas Men's Basketball CoachSource:Getty 47 of 56
48. Troy Sneed, gospel singerSource:Getty 48 of 56
49. Oliver "DJ Black N Mild" Stokes Jr.
49 of 56
New Orleans bounce DJ and radio personality Black N Mild has died after testing positive for coronavirus. For the past 25 years, he also deejayed at countless clubs, parties and other private events across the southeast. pic.twitter.com/2e6mnKhiXQ— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 21, 2020
50. Michael Strahan, 'Good Morning America' host, former NFL starSource:Getty 50 of 56
51. Carole Sutton, actressSource:Getty 51 of 56
52. Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes52 of 56
53. Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA starSource:Getty 53 of 56
54. Karl-Anthony Towns' parents, Jacqueline Cruz and Karl-Anthony Towns Sr.
54 of 56
Enjoyed chatting with the proud parents of @KarlTowns down here in Florida. Awesome people. pic.twitter.com/xg9v2Hpazz— Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 5, 2017
55. Juan Williams, Fox News HostSource:Getty 55 of 56
56. Randall Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham, AlabamaSource:Getty 56 of 56
Racial Disparities In Vaccine Distribution Demand Equity In Priorities was originally published on newsone.com