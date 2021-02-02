The Morning Hustle
Who’s Cappin?! Rochester Police Officers Handcuff & Pepper-Spray A 9-Year-Old Girl After Call Of ‘Family Trouble’ [WATCH]

Three officers involved with the pepper-spraying of a handcuffed 9-year-old Black girl have been suspended from the Rochester Police Department. The still-unidentified officers responded to a call from the little girl’s home on Friday over concerns about her wellness and a family dispute.

But it was their decision to restrain her with handcuffs and use pepper spray on her that ultimately got them suspended, and is the exact reason why Lore’l is calling cap on these officers and their actions against a little girl.  

