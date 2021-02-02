Megan Thee Stallion Drops ‘Cry Baby’ Video Teaser

Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion has the hotties excited. The Houston-born rapper posted a clip of the video for the hit song, “Cry Baby” featuring DaBaby.
Check out the clip below.
Megan captioned the post, “FEBRUARY 3RD @dababy.”
Are you ready for this video to drop?
Good News: The Hotties React To Megan Thee Stallion Flaming Tory Lanez On Album Intro “Shots Fired”
1. No lies told.
Megan opening her album with Shots Fired pic.twitter.com/Sd6fG4cgVV— Openly Fat (@Puff_Iya) November 20, 2020
2. Sounds good.
Megan said "Moanin like a bitch when he hit this 🐱, damn - he prolly wanna wear my hoodie" ..... pic.twitter.com/VsBCuuskDp— 🍑 Mrs. Thiccums🍑 (@OAllieen) November 20, 2020
3. LOL
Me listening to Megan Thee Stallion “Shots Fired” at 8am pic.twitter.com/gYywi7qSku— Reverend J.J. Jakes (@TheGentnyc) November 20, 2020
4. Let em know!
EYE enjoyed Megan’s album up until track 13. That says a lot for a debut. Y’all not going to sit up on here today and act like Meg didn’t deliver. The budget is there. The bars are there. The bops are there. She’s a certified star and here to stay. AHH! pic.twitter.com/J6VxK07SmN— k a r y. (@itsKARY_) November 20, 2020
5. We totally get it.
So when are we going to talk about Taraji P. Henson in the new Megan Thee Stallion “Body” video cuz she had me feeling things 🥴 pic.twitter.com/EhlLxQr0YM— Melanin Monroe (@onebadmamaijama) November 20, 2020
6. Real hot girl ish.
megan went so fuckin hard. not like i expected anything different but omg— ✨ Hoochie GOD ✨ (@_benjvmins_) November 20, 2020
7. Heard you.
Megan the stallion did what she had to do!— Tina Turtle 🐢🇭🇹 (@tinaqueen_15) November 20, 2020
8.
Circles is a hit Megan ATE that shit pic.twitter.com/wVcJrQaoiU— 🐉Angel🐉 (@bratzxdoll) November 20, 2020
9.
Megan really said "invest in this pussy, support black business" I love her. #MeganTheeStallion pic.twitter.com/v2HgCPPvcT— Pastor Holy Whore (@jovypop) November 20, 2020
10.
oh miss megan thee stallion has brought us the good news!! pic.twitter.com/abD0Nr0Uzw— jush (@boringwhitedad) November 20, 2020
Megan Thee Stallion Drops ‘Cry Baby’ Video Teaser was originally published on kysdc.com