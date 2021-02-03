Entertainment News
Nipsey Hussle’s Visual Album Experience ‘The Marathon’ Will Be Available For Streaming On Friday

The marathon continues...virtually.

Here Is When You Can Watch Nipsey Hussle's 'The Marathon' Visual Album

The marathon continues…virtually.

Fans of the late Crenshaw rapper Nipsey Hussle have been wondering when they would be able to experience the virtual project that was first teased back in December by Hussle’s estate. Now, they have a date, and it will all go down this Friday (Jan.5) on YouTube.

The date and details for The Marathon visual album experience were revealed in small teases of the project simultaneously shared on Hussle’s personal Instagram account, The Marathon clothing brand account, and Oki Doki, the animation studio in charge of making the visual aspect happen.

The post from Oki Doki shares a different clip from the visual album and is accompanied by a caption stating:

“Celebrating the life of an incredible human, the Marathon mixtape, and the first week of #BlackHistoryYear.”

The announcement comes after fans, and Hussle’s estate celebrated the 10th anniversary of his critically acclaimed 2010 mixtape The Marathon that occupied the 49th spot on XXL’s 100 best mixtapes of 2010 list. In the post, the visual experience was first teased, but no definitive date was announced. “In commemoration of this anniversary, we’re proud to announce our collaborative effort with @okidoki to bring to life an interactive live visual album experience coming in 2021,” his estate wrote back in December. “The experience will give viewers [an] intimate look at the era that helped shape this masterpiece. The people, the places, the stories, and more.”

The Marathon visual album won’t be the last thing we hear from Hussle. Rapper J Stone collaborated with Victory Lap crafter at the end of 2020 on his album The Definition of Pain on the tracks“LeBron James” and “Started With Nothin,” boasted that more music is on the way. 

During an interview on the Bootleg Kev Podcast, he said, “It’s so much music this n***a done did, bro. Like you wouldn’t even imagine, bro. It’s definitely going to be another Nip album.”

The Marathon visual album premieres on YouTube Friday, February 5, at 9 p.m. EST.

