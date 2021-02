HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Starting Monday Listen at 8am for the Hustle To The Bank Song of The Day.

If you hear the song anytime that day between 9a.m. & 5 p.m. be caller 9 to and win $200.00

Everybody who wins qualifies for the grand prize of $10,000

Brought to you by The Morning Hustle and Atlanta’s Number One Hip Hop Station…. HOT 107 9!

