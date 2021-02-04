The Morning Hustle
Who’s Cappin’!? One Of Them Has To Be Cappin’ – Is It Lamar Odom or Sabrina Parr?! [WATCH]

Somebody is cappin’ and we’re getting to the bottom of it!

Lore’l spoke with both of them separately, and both Lamar Odom & Sabrina Parr had different answers to the same question regarding who really has the social media passwords for Lamar’s accounts? The show shared who they think is capping but watch both clips, and tell us in the comments who you think is cappin!

 

