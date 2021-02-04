The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Angie’s Motivation: Why You Need To Stop Replaying The Past In Your Mind. It’s Gone [VIDEO]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Angie Ange kicked off @The Morning Hustle with an important reminder for those who continue to hold on to the past, which allows no room for growth in the future!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The full quote goes as following via WordOfSuccess on IG: “Stop replaying the past in your mind. It’s gone. Use your mental energy to create something new. Don’t waste your precious life being stuck on what didn’t work out or what you could’ve done. Do something new today. Each moment is another chance to recreate yourself.”

SEE ALSO: Who’s Cappin’!? One Of Them Has To Be Cappin’ – Is It Lamar Odom or Sabrina Parr?! [WATCH]

SEE ALSO: The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode 1 [Listen]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Angie’s Motivation: Why You Need To Stop Replaying The Past In Your Mind. It’s Gone [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close