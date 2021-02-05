Entertainment News
Haymaker Cannabis Partners With SMACK DVD Founder For New “SMACK” OG Strain

Support Black-Owned businesses, y'all...

SMACK OG Strain

Ever since the legalization of marijuana in certain states, cannabis dispensaries have become big business ventures and though “the man” has cashed in the most, some brothers out in California have been doing their thing with their own brand for the culture.

Smack White X URL X Caffeine X Ultimate Madness

Haymaker Cannabis (a subsidiary of ORDER66) has announced that they’ve partnered with SMACK/Ultimate Rap League founder Troy “Smack White” Mitchell to create the “SMACK” OG strain. Yeah, sounds about right.

Co-founded by NYC natives Pacino Bing, Master Grower and lead cultivator JJ Exotic in 2019, Haymaker Cannabis has cultivated some 50+ strains over the years including favorites like Runtz, Gelato 41 and Wedding cake. Now that they’ve partnered with Mitchell and battle rap stalwarts Goodz Da Animal and T-Top who also hold equity ownership in Haymaker, they’ve created what they call “The Official Cannabis Brand of Battle Rap.”

But this is more than just about getting some good chronic to the people, it’s about empowering those who live the culture.

While cannabis is the crux of the foundation which Haymaker stands upon, we’re a lifestyle brand at heart, housing a music distribution service (Haymaker Music), medicinal practice (Haymaker Medicinal), design firm, post production facility, and technology development division under our umbrella. As the legalization of cannabis continues to spawn new frontiers for farmers, entrepreneurs and consumers, Haymaker Cannabis is at the forefront of this modern-day gold rush, utilizing our potent nuggets of flower to empower minorities and galvanize stoners worldwide. 

Props!

“SMACK” OG will be available in Northern California dispensaries starting February 5 but don’t expect it to help your struggle rhymes get any better. Just roll it up, light it up, smoke it up, inhale and exhale and enjoy the ride.

SMACK OG Strain

SMACK OG Strain

Haymaker Cannabis Partners With SMACK DVD Founder For New “SMACK” OG Strain  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More From HotSpotATL
