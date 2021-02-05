Entertainment News
Nike’s New Cosmic Unity Basketball Sneaker Is On An Environmentally Friendly Wave

Nike trying to help the world combat global warming with it's new sneakers...

Nike Cosmic Unity

Source: Nike / NIke

If Nike really wanted to they could continue to make bank off of Jordan retros, OG silhouette remixes and sneaker collaborations because Lord knows we can’t get enough of any of those.

Nike Cosmic Unity

Source: Nike / NIke

But the Swoosh brand thrives on keeping their creative juices flowing and with their newest Cosmic Unity silhouette they once again show why they’re the hottest brand out on the street (sorry adidas). The Cosmic Unity will be Nike’s first performance sneaker under their “Move to Zero” program which is Nike’s new initiative towards helping to tackle climate change via a zero waste and zero carbon initiative to help Nike minimize its environmental footprint on the world.

Made with at least 25 percent recycled content by weight and featuring a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit for responsiveness, the Cosmic Unity was designed for players who love the sport and who believe in its culture-bending power — and that includes helping to shape a more sustainable future for the world.

Props!

Nike’s Cosmic Unity basketball sneaker is set to drop on February 26th and will be available in three cool colorways including black and mint-ish, grey and white, and blue with aqua. Basically it’ll be a little something for everyone whether they’re into the mostly black look or like to floss loud colors. The soles are a bit out there but then again we guess they’re dubbed “Cosmic” for something, right? They do look like they could be hella comfortable though.

Peep some pics of the new silhouette below and some upcoming colorways and let us know if you’ll be interested in picking up a pair once they’re available.

Nike Cosmic Unity

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike Cosmic Unity

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike Cosmic Unity

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike Cosmic Unity

Source: Nike / NIke

Close