Miley Cyrus Super Bowl LV Performance Preparation Is Inspiring Artists Like Lizzo

Super Bowl LV is underway tomorrow at 3:30 pm EST as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Many are anticipating the game and each year fans look forward to its halftime performance. This year The Weeknd will be performing, and if you have ever watched a performance from the Canadian artist, you know it will be comprised of lots of lights and a live band of musicians to accompany him. Miley Cyrus is also set to perform for the NFL’s pregame TikTok tailgate on Sunday, February 7. The “Midnight Sky” singer appeared on her Instagram giving fans a sneak peek into what rehearsals look like for her upcoming performance.

Super Bowl halftime show artists are granted an opportunity of a lifetime being exposed to an audience that is increasingly larger than any they have had in the past, even big name acts like The Weeknd who has sold out large arenas. Last year, the duo Jennifer Lopez and Shakira garnered in 103 million viewers for their Super Bowl performance.

Miley Cyrus understands the responsibility she has to perform in front of millions at home watching, so she is certainly taking her performance preparation seriously. Cyrus is seen in the video running on the treadmill while singing her songs. You can hear a woman, who we presume is her vocal coach and trainer, encouraging her in the background and ensuring she is working on her breathing.

Fans often forget Miss Miley has the vocals to match all that rockstar energy. We are looking forward to the host of gifted artists involved in this year’s Super Bowl. Miley’s performance will take place as a pre-cursor to the game time action and The Weeknd’s halftime performance.

Miley’s performance preparation was also an inspiration to other artists. Lizzo posted a video of her running and singing on the treadmill noting, “I’m tireeeeeed… Cuz I Love Yooooouuu. I saw @mileycyrus running and singing on a treadmill so I ran and sang on a treadmill. It was fetch. And FUCKING HARD.”

Cyrus is set to perform at the Super Bowl LV pregame TikTok Tailgate on Sunday, February 7 starting at 2:30 p.m. in Tampa, Florida. Not many people will be in attendance, but 7,500 Tampa area health care workers who were given tickets to the Super Bowl are also invited to attend the performance live. Fans can watch the performance on the NFL’s TikTok account safely at home, and parts of the pregame party will be shown on CBS Super Bowl LV Pregame Show.

