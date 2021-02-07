Entertainment News
What She Wore: Jazmine Sullivan at The Super Bowl

Jazmine Sullivan sang the star-spangled banner at the 55th Super Bowl wearing a suit with accessories from Area.

The good news is if you loved Jazmine’s look it’s available to purchase from Area’s ready-to-wear 2021 collection.  The Corset blazer dress retails for $1,550 paired with the Crystal Stretched Track Pant that retails for $550, and accessorized with the Crystal Hairpiece listed on their site for $450,

Area has dressed many celebs like Billie Eilish, Zendaya, Indya Moore, Tiffany Pollard, and more!

Watch her performance here

What She Wore: Jazmine Sullivan at The Super Bowl

Close