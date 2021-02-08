Entertainment News
Should You Invest in Only Individual Stocks? | Money Making Monday's

2021 has been off to a wild start in the stock market and Angie Ange of The Morning Hustle has a few thoughts including why she’s not the biggest fan of investing only in individual stocks. Remember! Ange is not a licensed professional and encourages you to seek out a financial advisor and be an informed investor, but it’s always good to share your investment strategies!

Don’t forget to subscribe to her weekly newsletter Stock Snoops, StockSnoops.com

