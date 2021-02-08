Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

#BRUHNews: YouTuber Catches Fatal Fade While Attempting A Fake Robbery Prank

Open carry gun states are nothing nice.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Danger!

Source: South_agency / Getty

Clout continues to be one of the greatest downfalls of this new generation. One online personality recently lost his life trying to do the most.

As spotted on Buzzfeed News a popular YouTuber was shot when he attempted to prank someone with weapons. On Friday, February 5 Timothy Wilks reportedly walked into the parking lot of Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Nashville around 9:25 p.m. The 20-year-old man and an associate of his apparently approached a group of people, that included David Starnes Jr., brandishing butcher knives.

According to police Starnes thought the situation was indeed real and shot the jokester on sight. When the police arrived to the scene he told the local authorities that he was unaware of any prank and acted in self defense. Timothy’s friends explained the “prank” was intended to help him gain further notoriety online. This is not the first time had been involved in a fake crime. In August he and his twin brother were charged with a felony and misdemeanor after they concocted a pair of fake bank robberies.

Thus far no one arrests have been made.

Photo:

#BRUHNews: YouTuber Catches Fatal Fade While Attempting A Fake Robbery Prank  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close