Child Tax Credit: How Much? Who Gets It And When? Democrats’ Economic Relief Questions Answered

Families with children might be eligible for additional financial support if a Democratic proposal successfully moves through Congress. Aiming to give families an extra economic lift, House Democratic leaders on Monday announced a plan to expand the child tax credit.
Congressional Democrats moved forward with the plan as a part of President Joe Biden‘s COVID-19 relief proposed package. The Washington Post reported that the proposed legislation would provide $3,600 per child under the age of six and $3,000 for children ages six through 17. The payments would be allocated over the course of 12 months beginning in July.
If approved, the assistance would play an outsized role in Black and brown households, which have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus and subsequent economic fallout from the pandemic.
The proposed American Family Act has the potential of reducing child poverty. Included as a part of President Biden’s recovery plan announced last month, experts from Columbia University found that expanding the tax credit along with other proposed measures would reduce child poverty by more than 51%.
Like the stimulus payments, the IRS would issue monthly checks based on the child’s age and the filer’s income. This would provide families with immediate relief instead of having to wait to file taxes. Single parents earning up to $75,000 and couples earning up to $150,000 would be eligible for the full amount. Child tax payments would be available to families for a year.
While some have pointed to potential bipartisan appeal of the proposal, the differences are deeper than a seeming consensus on increasing the child tax credit. Last week, Sen. Mitt Romney proposed a measure that appears similar to the Democrat proposal.
The Romney proposal would provide $4,200 for children under five. But it would eliminate other assistance relied upon by families including the child and dependent care tax credit, the “head of household” tax filing status, and the block grant for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.
Currently, the child tax credit gives families a credit up to $2,000 per child under age 17. In cases where the credit is more than the amount owed, families have their refund capped at up to $1,400 per child.
Statistics show that the pandemic has hurt Black and brown communities more than others, making the need for financial assistance exponentially pressing for them. Not only are Black people are dying from the coronavirus at nearly three times the amount as white people but Black unemployment remains the highest of any group.
Anoa Changa is a movement journalist and retired attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow Anoa on Instagram and Twitter @thewaywithanoa.
Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus
Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus
1. Usain Bolt, Olympic gold medalist
1 of 56
2. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer
2 of 56
Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9— Clark Pena (@ClarkPenaEH) April 14, 2020
3. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta mayorSource:Getty 3 of 56
4. Herman Cain, former presidential candidateSource:Getty 4 of 56
5. Nick Cannon, entertainerSource:Getty 5 of 56
6. Ben CarsonSource:Getty 6 of 56
7. Dave Chappelle, comedianSource:Getty 7 of 56
8. Rep. Bonnie Watson ColemanSource:Getty 8 of 56
9. Manu DibangoSource:Getty 9 of 56
10. Dennis Dickson
10 of 56
#COVID19 #covidheroes #NYPD announces first employee death due to coronavirus— Sabrina McDaniel (@Sabrina_McDa) March 27, 2020
RIP, Dennis Dickson pic.twitter.com/D10Do2p7oJ
11. Kevin DurantSource:Getty 11 of 56
12. Larry Edgeworth
12 of 56
Prayers to the family of NBC’s Larry Edgeworth 💔🙏🏽 and my former colleagues at 30 Rock. He died after testing positive for #coronavirus. Larry would always offer to help me ...even after I moved to CBS. He just wanted to see another brother win. #IAmMyBrothersKeeper Rest 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TyXbiHs30d— DeMarco Morgan (@DeMarcoReports) March 20, 2020
13. Kenneth "Babyface" EdmondsSource:Getty 13 of 56
14. Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
14 of 56
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
15. Patrick Ewing, basketball legendSource:Getty 15 of 56
16. Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's dadSource:Getty 16 of 56
17. Vivica A. Fox, actressSource:Getty 17 of 56
18. Jimmy Glenn, legendary boxing trainerSource:Getty 18 of 56
19. Rudy Gobert
19 of 56
20. Louis Gossett Jr., actor, philanthropistSource:Getty 20 of 56
21. Lee Green
21 of 56
It is with much sadness to inform all in my SJU family that we lost Lee Green to Covid-19 today. A Parade All-American who played 3 years at #SJUBB Lee was our warrior on those teams. A true lock em up defender that relished shutting down the best opponents. RIP Lee🙏🏻 #gone2soon pic.twitter.com/X4TIPbVvoU— Ron Linfonte (@SJU5) March 24, 2020
22. Charles Gregory, Tyler Perry's makeup artrist
22 of 56
23. Lewis Hamilton, Formula One driverSource:Getty 23 of 56
24. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub
24 of 56
Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb— B Michael (@bmichaelAmerica) April 15, 2020
25. Conan Harris, Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husbandSource:Getty 25 of 56
26. Mike Huckaby, techno music pioneer and DJ
26 of 56
R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K— Dark Entries Records (@darkentriesrecs) April 25, 2020
27. Callum Hudson-OdoiSource:Getty 27 of 56
28. DL Hughley, comedian
28 of 56
#ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 21, 2020
29. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer, 92
29 of 56
BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 8, 2020
30. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler
30 of 56
Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p -— 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙬𝙣 𝙔𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙮 (@ShawnYancyTV) May 20, 2020
He served at the pleasure of 11 U.S. Presidents... during his 55 years at the White House.
Last weekend, he passed from COVID-19.
My exclusive interview with the granddaughter of White House butler, Wilson Jerman is next! pic.twitter.com/SBiXbQLiud
31. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
31 of 56
32. Brad "Scarface" JordanSource:Getty 32 of 56
33. DeAndre Jordan, NBA starSource:Getty 33 of 56
34. Tim Lester, NFL starSource:Getty 34 of 56
35. James Mahoney, pulmonologist
35 of 56
Dr. James Mahoney at University Hospital of Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/SXBxNlzApr— Lieutenant Kijé (@BrianLemaire2) May 19, 2020
36. Ellis Marsalis Jr.Source:Getty 36 of 56
37. DeRay McKessonSource:Getty 37 of 56
38. Von MillerSource:Getty 38 of 56
39. Donovan Mitchell
39 of 56
40. Wisconsin Rep. Rep. Gwen MooreSource:Getty 40 of 56
41. Lloyd Porter, small business owner in Brooklyn
41 of 56
Devastated to hear Lloyd Porter has pass away from covid19. Lloyd was a pillar in Brooklyn. His coffee shop Breadstuy is where I met some of my closest friends. He sometimes hired people with records that couldn't easily find work. He believed in community. Rest well Brother— Blitz Bazawule (@BlitzAmbassador) May 7, 2020
🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/t5Ai3iASt8
42. Charley Pride, country music legendSource:Getty 42 of 56
43. Biden Adviser, Rep. Cedric RichmondSource:Getty 43 of 56
44. Arnie Robinson Jr., Olympian
44 of 56
Arnie Robinson Jr., who won the gold medal in the long jump at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, died on Dec. 2 at his home in San Diego. He was 72. https://t.co/lYnpSbWkzO— NYT Sports (@NYTSports) December 16, 2020
45. Wallace RoneySource:Getty 45 of 56
46. Marcus Smart46 of 56
47. Shaka Smart, University Of Texas Men's Basketball CoachSource:Getty 47 of 56
48. Troy Sneed, gospel singerSource:Getty 48 of 56
49. Oliver "DJ Black N Mild" Stokes Jr.
49 of 56
New Orleans bounce DJ and radio personality Black N Mild has died after testing positive for coronavirus. For the past 25 years, he also deejayed at countless clubs, parties and other private events across the southeast. pic.twitter.com/2e6mnKhiXQ— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 21, 2020
50. Michael Strahan, 'Good Morning America' host, former NFL starSource:Getty 50 of 56
51. Carole Sutton, actressSource:Getty 51 of 56
52. Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes52 of 56
53. Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA starSource:Getty 53 of 56
54. Karl-Anthony Towns' parents, Jacqueline Cruz and Karl-Anthony Towns Sr.
54 of 56
Enjoyed chatting with the proud parents of @KarlTowns down here in Florida. Awesome people. pic.twitter.com/xg9v2Hpazz— Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 5, 2017
55. Juan Williams, Fox News HostSource:Getty 55 of 56
56. Randall Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham, AlabamaSource:Getty 56 of 56
