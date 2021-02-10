The Lo Down: Chad Wheeler’s GF Alleah Taylor Speaks Out About Attack + ‘The Best Man’ Limited Series Is Coming [WATCH]

The Morning Hustle
Chad Wheeler’s girlfriend is speaking out.  Alleah Taylor spoke about the domestic violence attack stating that he was upset when she wouldn’t bow down to him.  The Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman is blaming it on a mental health episode and is pleading not guilty.

In other sports news, Mark Cuban has made the decision to not play the national anthem during the Mavericks home games.

 

