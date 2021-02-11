The Morning Hustle
Daniel Kaluuya Shares What He Hopes People Take Away After Watching Judas and the Black Messiah

Actor Daniel Kaluuya joined Headkrack & Angie Ange of The Morning Hustle to talk about his role in the highly anticipated film ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’. He opens up about his biggest takeaways from playing Fred Hampton, not learning much about the Black Panthers growing up in the U.K., and explains the “hug & run”, something he said Black women did to him constantly after he starred ‘Get Out’.

Kaluuya plays 21-year-old Fred Hampton, the Chicago Black Panther Party leader partnered with William O’Neal (played by Lakeith Stanfield), who infiltrates the Illinois Black Panthers when offered a plea deal by the FBI.

The movie will release in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max on February 12. 

