Love & Hip-Hop: Is Dr. Dre Dating Apryl Jones?

A love and hip-hop romance might be brewing between Dre. Dre and Apryl Jones.

The hip-hop mogul was spotted leaving BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (February 10) with the “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood” starlet.

Jones has two kids with Omarion, son Megaa Omari Grandberry, 6, and daughter A’mei Kazuko Grandberry, 4. The couple split in 2016 and then Jones went on to date his B2K bandmate, Lil Fizz.

Last month, Jones seem to confirm that she and Fizz are no longer dating during an appearance on Out Loud with Claudia Jordan.

“Drew [Fizz] is a great man and his focus is on [his son] Kam,” she said. “My focus is on my children. And we are where we are, and I kinda want to leave it there,”

Meanwhile, it looks like Dre isn’t letting his divorce proceedings stop his dating life even before his wife filed. Although Nicole Young secured $2 million in temporary spousal support from Dre, she has recently asked a judge to speak to 3 women about alleged affairs during their marriage.

This is also the first time Dre has been caught out in public since being hospitalized in early January with a brain aneurysm.

News of this alleged pairing is trending on Twitter.

What do you think? Are you here for this alleged couple?

