Need More People: Lil Uzi Vert Says Jay-Z Compared Him To Prince

Well he already wears lace so......

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

One of Rap’s most polarizing personas is about to get even higher on his high horse. The man who has recently affixed an ornament to his face was just given a gem of a compliment from one of the greatest.

As spotted on Complex Lil Uzi Vert shared a very interesting moment from his recent travels. On Tuesday, February 9 he tweeted that he received a very big, scratch that HUGE, compliment from none other than Jay-Z. “OG and Hov said I’m Like Prince ..so I’m Lil Prince now” he wrote. Naturally the reveal soon went viral with his fans echoing the sentiment and others denying that the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native could ever hold a candle to The Purple One.

While the “XO Tour Llif3” rapper has become synonymous with her his very unique approach to style, most tenured music critics would say that’s where the comparisons stop between the two artists. Vert plays no instruments while Prince played 27 instruments and virtually composed, produced and wrote most of his music. In an interview with XXL Uzi detailed that his artistic sights go beyond the Hip-Hop genre. “Trap rap rockstar. I want to be as big as I can be,” he said. “I want to be one of the biggest artists. I want to be remembered like, ‘He is crazy. He is phenomenal.’ I just want to be one of the biggest.”

It is unclear what the context was or what led to Jay to giving him such an accolade.

