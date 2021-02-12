HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Fans were disappointed to hear news of Insecure’s final season, but writer and producer, Issa Rae, will not leave fans waiting for too long. Issa has landed an eight-episode series order at HBO Max for a half-hour comedy Rap Sh*t, which follows two estranged high friends from Miami who reunite to form a female rap group with aspirations of making it big.

The development of the new series was first announced in October 2019. Rae is continuing the success of Insecure and A Black Lady Sketch Show with a brand new comedy. She is responsible for writing the series pilot and executively producing the latest HBO Max series. Other producers joining forces on this project are Montrel McKay from Issa Rae Productions and both Johnathan Berry and Dave Becky from 3 Arts Entertainment. Syreeta Singleton, who worked with Rae as a writer on Insecure, will also executive produce the series and serve as showrunner. Singleton most recently worked as a writer on the Apple animated series Central Park.

The show’s plot is seemingly similar to that of Miami rap duo, City Girls, who gain co-executive producer credit. Their managers and executives at Quality Control Films, Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas, are also involved as co-executive producers on the anticipated series alongside Sara Rastogi. Naturally, Rae’s audio content company, Raedio, will control music supervision on the project as well.

Casting has begun for a summer production this year.

Look out for more updates on Issa Rae’s latest venture Rap Shxt coming to HBO Max soon.

Issa Rae And City Girls? Sign Us Up: New Comedy Series, ‘Rap Shit’ Gets HBO Max Series Order was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: