We had one Good sister at the Lemonade stand so you know we had to get another! La’Miya Good stopped by to talk about role in Lifetime’s new film “Death Saved My Life.” Good discussed her preparing the role of a bipolar sister to her sister in the film. In the movie she was also a Ride or DIE for her sister, I had to ask had she ever had to get crazy for her sister…Be clear she don’t play about Meagan! We also had to play a game of “What’s really Good?!” La’Miya also got into her marriage and would she do reality TV again?

La’Miya Good Talks Role in “Death Saved My Life,” Getting Physical For Her Sister Meagan And Marriage! was originally published on kysdc.com