Diddy Announces New Celebrity Basketball Series ‘The Crew League’ Debuting On REVOLT

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Sean Combs announced a partnership to launch a new unscripted basketball series featuring fan favorite celebrities competing for a charitable cause. Season one of The Crew League premieres February 19 to REVOLT featuring the top names in Hip Hop such as Swae Lee, Jack Harlow, Russ, Lil Keed, G Herbo and more. This first-of-its-kind show will document the rap stars going head to head in a competitive sports showcase featuring exclusive commentary from hosts, Buster Scher, comedy star, Druski and music superstar 24kGoldn.

The celebrity talent involved are competing for two things: bragging rights and a grand prize of $100,000. At the end of the 8-episode series, the winning team will donate 50% of the proceeds toward a nonprofit or social good initiative of their choosing.

“The Crew League delivers REVOLT’s mission of creating meaningful content that shifts cultural norms and offers a fresh perspective – The Crew League is a dope way for artists to do something they love, while still giving back to causes that are important to them.” said Sean Combs, Chairman of REVOLT.

Along with a traditional game of basketball, The Crew League will be composed of commentary, locker room confessionals, halftime entertainment and post-game press conferences along with unfiltered trash talk from the star-studded crews.

The Crew League Co-Founders Elie Maroun and Jordan A. Stern, longtime friends and former employees of Combs, created the series to shift entertainment culture and provide musical change makers with the opportunity to show off their skills and connect with the public through sports.

Maroun shares more about how the idea came to fruition, “This show was created to showcase not only the celebrity talent involved but also the “crews” around them. The celebrities’ entourages’ are integral to the success of the entire group. We had the idea to create this show after a few music industry friends decided to play a couple pick-up basketball games in L.A. After playing with PARTYNEXTDOOR, The Weeknd and their teams, I realized if we were to broadcast this, people would love it! That’s when The Crew League was born.”

Once a normal pick up game has now blossomed into an idea to benefit a larger cause.

“We are thrilled and honored to be partnering with our mentor, Diddy, on The Crew League,” said Jordan A. Stern about working with Revolt and Combs. “Diddy helped pave the way for Elie and I to explore these types of entrepreneurial opportunities, and seeing things come full circle is a blessing. Working with partners who also understand the consumption trends of our culturally relevant Gen Z & Millennial fans will allow us to disrupt and revolutionize current content offerings.”

REVOLT’s disruptive, original content aims to shift and adapt to the cultural changes in society like a global pandemic has already transformed the entertainment industry. The Crew League being added to its platform will provide fans and consumers with a new and unique way to engage with their favorite celebrity talent.

The network will premiere new episodes of The Crew League on their YouTube beginning this Friday, February 19th. The series will also air weekly on REVOLT’s linear TV channel Mondays at 10:00 p.m. ET starting February 22nd. The finale will air on March 5th-7th to offer a new source of entertainment for basketball fanatics to coincide with the NBA’s scaled back activities around All-Star Weekend.

For more information on REVOLT and The Crew League, be sure to visit https://www.revolt.tv/.

Diddy Announces New Celebrity Basketball Series ‘The Crew League’ Debuting On REVOLT was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: