Donald Glover Ditches FX For Amazon Overall Deal, Don’t Worry Seasons 3 & 4 of ‘Atlanta’ Still Happening

Donald Glover has just secured an even bigger bag.

We previously reported that the multi-talented actor was teaming up with Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge to remake the 2005 film, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, exclusively for Amazon Prime. THR is now exclusively reporting that film is part of a bigger deal between Donald and Amazon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Donald is exiting his deal with the Disney-owned FX Network for much more greener pastures in the form of an eight-figure overall deal with the network. According to the report, Donald will not only be bringing his immeasurable talents to the network. He will also be getting his own content channel that will ” spotlight Glover’s work and other curated content on Amazon’s Prime Video hub.”

That’s not all either. As part of the new pact between FX and Glover, his brother and fellow Atlanta writer and producer Stephen Glover will be joining him and reportedly has signed his own overall deal with Amazon. Glover will also serve as executive producer on many of Amazon’s other projects. According to sources, one of the projects, a series called Hive, is already in the works and reportedly has recruited Malia Obama to join the writer’s room.

Amazon has declined to comment on both the deal and the news about Hive.

Now, if you’re worried about Atlanta, don’t be. THR reports that Donald’s new deal with Amazon will not affect the show since seasons three and four have already been greenlit and will begin production in March. Both seasons will be filmed back-to-back to get the often delayed show back on the air as soon as possible.

What happens with Atlanta after season four remains to be a mystery.

Photo: Laurent KOFFEL / Getty

