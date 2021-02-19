NAACP Teams Up With L’Oréal USA To Launch The Inclusive Beauty Fund

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The NAACP has teamed up with L’Oréal USA to launch a new grant program offering $10,000 and professional mentorship to black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs within the beauty industry. The Inclusive Beauty Fund will award 30 one-time grants during their first round.

Grants are available to all beauty businesses, whether they’re brand new or having been around for a while. If you own a salon, spa, barbershop, work as a stylist, makeup artist, hairstylist, own a beauty, hair care or skin care brand, or founded a startup, you’re welcome to apply.

“Black-owned small beauty businesses are the heartbeat of their neighborhoods, and beauty business owners are navigating tremendous challenges stemming from the COVID-19 and recent events,” said Yumeka Rushing, chief strategy officer of the NAACP. “The NAACP is proud to partner with L’Oréal USA to help support these entrepreneurs and ensure the longevity of the services and community their businesses provide.”

The beauty industry took a huge blow during 2020’s COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses are still recovering from months of being closed and readjusting the way they administer services. Grants like this help businesses stay afloat.

The Inclusive Beauty Fund will be dispersed in rounds. Although the applications for the financial grants ended yesterday, business owners should apply for the second round. In partnership with Hello Alice, the NAACP will, administer applications for the Inclusive Beauty Fund. To learn more about the grant, visit the Hello Alice website.

