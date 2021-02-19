“A&R” LeBron James Floats Idea of Putting Together His Own Album, Promises Not To Rap On It

Entertainment News
LeBron James Floats Idea of Putting Together His Own Album, Promises Not To Rap On It

"My love for music is INSANE!!! I think I’m going to do a album."

LeBron James’ love for Hip-Hop music well-known, so it’s no surprise he’s been actually thinking about dropping an album.

Early Thursday morning (Feb.19), James took to Twitter to reveal he has been seriously considering putting out his own album. In a tweet, he wrote, “My love for music is INSANE!!! I think I’m going to do a album. Oh no I won’t be rapping or anything like that. I’m not crazy, I know what I’m great at, but I tell you one thing I do have. So many friends that can. Thinking out load [sic].

James is no stranger to the record industry and is already privy to putting together an album after using his “A&R” skills to help craft 2 Chainz’s 2019 effort Rap or Go To The Leaguewhich not only supplied us with some new tunes at the time but some memorable jokes and memes.

Also, Bron quickly stated in his tweet not to expect any bars from him on the album. That could have stemmed from his rather interesting attempt at rapping trying to do his best impression of JAY-Z over the “F*ckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt” instrumental. On the court, Bron rarely shoots an airball, but on the song, he was clearly feeling himself after winning his second ring with the Miami Heat and missed badly with the “freestyle.”

But, there is no denying that Bron has a decent ear for Hip-Hop. His videos of himself in his sprinter or whatever luxury vehicle he is in at the moment butchering rap song lyrics have now become cosigns most artists would appreciate. He also produced the playlist for NBA 2K14, following after HOV, who served as executive producer on the NBA 2K13’s soundtrack.

So who would you like to see on a LeBron James album? We have a few ideas floating around in our heads already.

