Eva Marcille, Lore'l & Dominique Da Diva Host New "The Undressing Room" Podcast

Black podcast have been paving the way for years now.

Radio personalities Eva Marcille, Lore’l and Dominique Da Diva are the hosts of a new podcast called “The Undressing Room.” Marcille is down with the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Lore’l holds down The Morning Hustle and Dominique hails from the Quicksilva Show, while their podcast is “female-focused.

“The Undressing Room” launched on Thursday, February 4 and is the first national personality-driven podcast from Urban One, the largest Black-owned and operated media company in the country [full disclosure: and HipHopWired’s parent company] and its nationally syndicated radio division, Reach Media.

Presented by Macy’s, the pod features the radio vets deftly conversing about entertainment, pop culture, celebrity gossip, fashion, and beauty.

“We are excited to be launching our first national talent-driven podcast presented by Macy’s, a brand that defines American style and culture,” said Josh Rahmani, SVP National & Network Sales for Radio One and Reach Media, via a statement. “The Undressing Room” will provide our listeners with a fresh entertaining podcast and deliver yet another engaging audio outlet for our advertisers to reach our coveted audience.”

New episodes of “The Undressing Room” drop on Thursdays and are available where you get your podcasts. For more info and to subscribe to the weekly podcast, go to www.theundressingroompod.com.

