Debra Antney, aka “Aunt Deb” is a pioneer in hip­ hop and one of the few female managers to not only create artists but also superstars. She checked in with Headkrack​ on The Morning Hustle​ to open up about the new 6 part series ‘Hip-Hop Uncovered’ on FX, her career in the industry, and her thoughts on what’s going on in the industry today.

Deb Antney Talks ‘Hip-Hop Uncovered’, Her Management Career + What She Thinks Of The Industry Today was originally published on themorninghustle.com

