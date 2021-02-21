Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Talib Kweli Issues Statement After Wife Files For Divorce

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Talib Kweli Album Release Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Kanye West isn’t the only rapper whose wife is calling it a wrap on their marriage. Brooklyn MC Talib Kweli issued a statement after his estranged wife, DJ Eque, filed for divorce.

TMZ reports that Eque filed for divorce on Friday (Feb. 19) in Los Angeles. This comes just shy of 12 years of marriage since they tied the knot back in May 2009.

However, Talib and Eque have been estranged for some time. This first became general knowledge amidst the “Get By” rapper getting booted from Twitter after being accused of harassing a Black woman named Maya Moody for weeks. Talib still maintains that he was defending his name against libelous and slanderous claims (their rift started after he was accused of colorism.)

In response to news of Eque’s divorce filing, Talib told DJ Vlad, “Eque and I have been separated since 2015. We haven’t lived in the same house or even seen each other since 2015.”

With Dr. Dre having his divorce issued and the aforentioned Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Talib Kweli makes three, and that’s a trend. Hopefully considering it’s been six years in the making, hopefully, Talib and Eque’s split will be amicable.

Recently, Talib Kweli has been hosting a weekly interview series/podcast on YouTube called People’s Party with Talib Kweli.

 

Talib Kweli Issues Statement After Wife Files For Divorce  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close