Kid Cudi Tapped To Star In and Produce New Horror Thriller ‘X’

Kid Cudi is making moves and this time it’s back to silver the screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Pursuit of Happiness” MC will star in the upcoming film, X, written and directed by horror guru Ti West. The details surrounding the plot are currently limited, but the details available to the public reveals that the premise is based on the making of an adult film, noting that production will soon begin in New Zealand.

While the information regarding the project is scarce, Kid Cudi took to Instagram to announce his involvement in the project writing that the opportunities that are coming forward are just a glimpse of the plans he has for his life and career.

“From here on out you will see Mr glow in everything I do,” Kid Cudi wrote in the four slide post. “I will show the world I am a true force and nobody can stop me. I think it, I can make it happen.”

And make it happen he is, in addition to his newly acquired roles with X and recent appearances in both HBO’s “Westworld” and Bill and Ted Face the Music, the Clevland bred artist is set to debut his album/film Entergalactic on Netflix in 2022. But movies aren’t the only thing on his radar, last month Cudi also announced that he’s creating a new TV series, revealing that he had a discussion with 50 Cent to produce a new show.

“Had a call w 50 Cent last week about cookin up a show together,” Cudi tweeted. “Big things happening!! I’ll keep u posted. 50 is one of my favorite emcees and he’s also a really great guy w a good heart.”

In addition to film and TV, Kid Cudi recently added to his discography with the release of his highly anticipated album, Man on the Moon III, shortly before announcing his fashion partnership with Hip-Hop staple BAPE.

As previously reported, in a tweet on Wednesday (February 17), Cudi teased his recently released collection with the Japanese streetwear brand while briefly immersing himself in the nostalgia of his meteoric rise that started with his hustle inside of Bape’s retail stores.

“My first full collection with my last 9 to 5!!!” Cudi wrote in a tweet containing photos of the collection.

Check out images from the collection below and to view the lookbook in full, click here,

