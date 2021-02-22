Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Snitch 101: Director Details Making Of ‘Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine’

"He’s kind of a loser now" for quote of the year.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Tekashi69

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Snitches are said to get stiches but Hip-Hop’s biggest stool pigeon got a cable television film made about him. But the man behind it insists it doesn’t celebrate the rainbow haired troll.

As spotted on Deadline, Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine has finally premiered and the public is now getting a better idea of how the Brooklyn native became Rap’s most notorious figure. The unauthorized three-part docuseries explores the roots of the first-generation Mexican and Puerto Rican kid from Bushwick, Brooklyn named Daniel Hernandez.

In an exclusive interview director Karam Gill discusses how the project came to be. “Initially, I didn’t want to do the project… he’s not a person at first that I wanted to do a project on, but as I started to think about it, I felt it was a really important story to tell because it taps into a lot of really dark things that are going on in our digital culture and our world right now” he explained.

Gill also made it clear he was adamant about portraying Hernandez for who he truly is. “Our whole thing was not necessarily to give him a platform. Some music documentaries…they’re authored in a sense by the artist and that’s not a criticism, whereas his story can be told through the people who were impacted and that’s a much more pure story.”

Additionally, he confirms that many of his past associates were skeptical in participating but Karam ensured the piece wouldn’t sugarcoat anything. “I also explained to them that this is a cautionary tale so that it doesn’t happen [to]another vulnerable girl who falls in love or others. I think once people understood that and we built trust, it was a lot easier, but yes, everybody was reluctant at first,” he said.

You can watch Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine on Showtime.

Photo: @JustInMyView

Snitch 101: Director Details Making Of ‘Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close