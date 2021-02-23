HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Tamar Braxton is spilling all the tea on her life, her podcast, her relationship with WeTV, and her sister’s relationship with Birdman. Her podcast ‘Under Construction’ dives into her life raw and unapologetically discussing her experiences as she navigates relationships, motherhood, and her career. Tamar also gives an insight into her feelings about feeling stifled while on reality TV and how she felt about her show going on without her.

At the 7:40 mark, Tamar opens up about her cryptic social media posts over Valentine’s Day that had people thinking her sister Toni Braxton may have finally tied the knot with Birdman. “Congratulations love birds,” Tamar captioned with an old photo of her Toni and Birdman holding hands, and included several emojis.

Even though the post may have had anything to do with a wedding, she did go on to explain her initial reaction when the couple first got together and it not surprising her at all knowing her sister that someone like Birdman would fit her type.

Catch the full interview with Lore’l, Angie Ange, and Tamar Braxton and be sure to check out her new podcast, Under Construction with Tamar Braxto‪n‬, wherever you listen to podcasts!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Tamar Braxton Shares Why She Wasn’t Surprised By Birdman Being Toni’s Type [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: