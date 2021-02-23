The Morning Hustle
Who's Cappin?! Kandi Burruss Labeled A "Side Chick" By Father Of Her Oldest Daughter Riley

Lore’l had to give “Who’s Cappin?!” this morning to Block of Block Entertainment after this recent interview. In the clip, Block cleared things up and gave his side of the story about his relationships, and said Kandi was “his side chick who got pregnant and aired him out to his girlfriend at the time.” Listen to Lore’l break down the whole situation and let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

 

