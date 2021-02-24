Entertainment News
21 Savage & Metro Boomin “Glock In My Lap,” Young Buck & Drumma Boy “AshTray”

21 Savage and Metro Boomin rollin' again and Young Buck rides with Drumma Boy. Today's Daily Visuals.

It seems like forever since 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’ hit fans with their last project, Savage Mode II, and while the pandemic put the world on pause for a hot minute, the dynamic duo is ready to get back on their grind.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Glock In My Lap,” Savage and Boomin’ walk through a red haze before making their way to a trap house of horrors.

Elsewhere Young Buck keeps his comeback energy going and for his Drumma Boy assisted clip to “AshTray” politic’s in a red lit room before taking his talents outside and to the whip. How long before 50 Cent clowns Buck again?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jaden Smith, Robin Thicke, and more.

21 SAVAGE & MERTO BOOMIN “GLOCK IN MY LAP”

JADEN SMITH – “PHOTOGRAPH”

YOUNG BUCK & DRUMMA BOY – “ASHTRAY”

MOTHER NATURE – “MOMENTZ”

BEHIND THE FRAMES – “RARRI”

MARZZ – “SO FREQUENTLY”

BIG MOOCHIE GRAPE – “TRAPHOUSE”

JUSTINE SKYE – “INTRUDED”

ROBIN THICKE – “LOOK EASY”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “HOLIDAY”

21 Savage & Metro Boomin "Glock In My Lap," Young Buck & Drumma Boy "AshTray"

