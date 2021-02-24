21 Savage & Metro Boomin “Glock In My Lap,” Young Buck & Drumma Boy “AshTray”

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

It seems like forever since 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’ hit fans with their last project, Savage Mode II, and while the pandemic put the world on pause for a hot minute, the dynamic duo is ready to get back on their grind.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Glock In My Lap,” Savage and Boomin’ walk through a red haze before making their way to a trap house of horrors.

Elsewhere Young Buck keeps his comeback energy going and for his Drumma Boy assisted clip to “AshTray” politic’s in a red lit room before taking his talents outside and to the whip. How long before 50 Cent clowns Buck again?

