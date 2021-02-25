Podcasts
HomePodcasts

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number” Featuring Tank

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Our girls Lore’l and Dominique Da Diva are joined this week by special guest singer/songwriter Tank, while Eva is under the weather.

We have a lot to undress this episode!  The ladies talk Cynthia Bailey’s wild bachelorette party, plus they’ll discuss celebrities’ relationships crumbling and the relationships brewing- even one with a 40-year difference 👀

Tank hops in later giving us all the tea on his new hot single and the state of R&B. We also get his perspective on some of the hottest trending relationship topics.

You won’t want to miss this episode.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to see what’s on their list plus check out their favorite items on sale this week. They’ll be updating their closets weekly, so you won’t want to miss it!

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

http://www.theundressingroompod.com

Follow:

@theundressingroompod

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

@dominiquedadiva

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number” Featuring Tank  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close