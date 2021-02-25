Kamala Harris Addresses Vaccine Hesitancy & Florida Officials Crack Down On Spring Break [WATCH]

The Morning Hustle
Vice President Kamala Harris stressed the importance of all Americans, particularly those in communities of color hesitant about getting the vaccine.  The Moderna vaccine is working on a booster shot to work on fighting the COVID-19 mutation from South Africa.  Texans are now doing better after their winter storm, but are going through the hassle of filing insurance claims due to the damage.  Texas is calling this the costliest storm ever in The Lone Star State.

Florida is telling Spring Breakers to find somewhere to go because they are banning alcohol on the beach and closing clubs early due to coronavirus.

 

