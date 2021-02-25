Entertainment News
Chloe x Halle “Ungodly Hour,” Chanel West Coast ft. Anaya Lovenote & Salma Slim “Eazy” & More

Chloe and Halle got the game on smash and Chanel West Coast raps instead of laughing. Today's Daily Visuals.

For the past minute Chloe Bailey’s been breaking the internet with her silhouette challenge and other seductive social media posts, but at the end of the day she’s a talented musician and today she and her sister, Halle have released a new visual to remind us all of that fact.

Coming through with some new visuals “Ungodly Hour,” Chloe and Halle rock some skin-tight attire to show they a problem in the making and show off some dance moves in baggy clothes to prove then can do it all. Whoever ends up dating Chloe will have social media monitoring his every move, b. Be ready for that, bro.

On the flip side Chanel West Coast takes a break from Ridiculousness to get her music career going in her clip to “Eazy” in which she, Anaya Lovenote and Salma Slim hang with some skateboarders who definitely know how to grind.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fredo Bang featuring Moneybagg Yo, Nino Green and more.

CHLOE X HALLE – “UNGODLY HOUR”

CHANEL WEST COAST FT. ANAYA LOVENOTE & SALMA SLIMS – “EAZY”

FREDO BANG FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “DOIN MY DANCE”

NINO GREEN (KAIMBR & SEAN BORN) – “THE ENTERPRISE”

SLOWTHAI – “ADHD”

CAPTAIN CUTS – “STUCK IN MY HEAD”

HONEYKOMB BRAZY – “CREATED PLAYER”

QUAIL P FT. DEE WATKINS – “CHARLAMAGNE”

