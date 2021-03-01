The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

The Lo Down: Lil Uzi Vert Goes Public With JT + Andra Day Makes Golden Globe History

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Lil Uzi Vert and JT of the City Girls are now public public but of course that comes with some drama.  The two exchanged some toxic subtweets and Lil Uzi Vert’s ex-girlfriend came out with some screenshots.  There’s a new rap drama TV show coming soon starring Naturi Naughton and Eve and Andra Day makes history for winning Best Actress In A Drama at the Golden Globes.  Hear these stories and more in The Lo Down.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

The Lo Down: Lil Uzi Vert Goes Public With JT + Andra Day Makes Golden Globe History  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close