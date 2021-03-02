The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Dr. Ian Smith Explains Why He’s ‘Worried’ About Public Reaction To Johnson & Johnson Vaccine [WATCH]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Dr. Ian Smith checks in with The Morning Hustle to discuss the latest vaccine protocols, explains why he’s worried about the reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and his thoughts on how many people will be vaccinated by the fall.  Smith explains that people may be worried about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of the lower overall percentage of protection, but says that it’s better than not having one at all. Hear our doctor break down his prediction of the future with vaccines.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Dr. Ian Smith Explains Why He’s ‘Worried’ About Public Reaction To Johnson & Johnson Vaccine [WATCH]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close