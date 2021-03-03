Entertainment News
T.I. Unequivocally Won’t Be Returning From “The Snap” In ‘Ant-Man 3’ Amidst Sexual Abuse Allegations

Maybe the writers of the film will explain that T.I. was the one person who didn't come back from the Thanos snap?

T.I. Won't Be Returning For 'Ant-Man 3' Amidst Sexual Abuse Allegations

It looks like T.I.’s Marvel Cinematic Universe run has come to an end.

After numerous allegations that T.I. and his wife, Temeka “Tiny” Harris, drugged, sexually abused, and sexually assaulted women over the years, Vulture is reporting that the “Rubber Band Man” isn’t going to be reprising his role as “Dave” in Marvel’s upcoming Ant-Man 3. News of the departure comes on the heels of Atlanta entrepreneur Sabrina Peterson filing a defamation lawsuit against T.I. and Tiny, who denied Peterson’s allegations that Tip pulled a gun on her and who originally accused them of abuse.

Though it would seem like T.I. was quietly pushed out the door by Marvel Studios, a rep told Variety that “T.I. was never planned to return to the third film, while The Hollywood Reporter said the relationship between the Ant-Man news and T.I.’s allegations was unclear.”

Yeah, ok.

After Sabrina Peterson first accused T.I. and Tiny of abuse, the floodgates opened, and multiple women came forward with their own accusations. It got to the point that MTV halted production of the married couple’s reality TV show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.

T.I. and Tiny, for their part, have denied the allegations and, through their lawyer, stated that they’re confident they’d be exonerated.

“We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming,” Steve Sadow, a lawyer for the rapper and his wife, told Vulture on March 1 of the new victims. In response to Peterson’s lawsuit, another lawyer for the couple, Andrew Brettler, told Vulture on March 1, “Nothing our clients may have said about her is defamatory.”

Now that T.I. is out the picture over at Marvel, will they replace his character with a new rapper just to have that Hip-Hop connection in the MCU? We wouldn’t be surprised if they did.

We lowkey hope they do.

T.I. Unequivocally Won’t Be Returning From “The Snap” In ‘Ant-Man 3’ Amidst Sexual Abuse Allegations  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

