Podcasts
HomePodcasts

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Black Girl Magic!”

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

The trio is back and better than ever! They’re kicking off Women’s History Month by giving Lil’ Kim her flowers as a fashion icon and celebrating Golden Globe winner Andra Day. The ladies undress some of the hottest dating topics by sharing some personal stories you won’t want to miss!

Plus, find out who didn’t know they were the side chick  👀

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macys.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to see what’s on their list plus check out their favorite Spring items on sale this week. They’ll be updating their closets weekly, so you won’t want to miss it!

Don’t miss your chance to win a $250 Macy’s gift card. You have to listen to hear the code!

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

http://www.theundressingroompod.com

Follow:

@theundressingroompod

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

@dominiquedadiva

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Black Girl Magic!”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close