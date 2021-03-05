Entertainment News
Travis Scott Teases New Air Jordan 6 “Cactus Jack”‘s

Why Jordan Brand gotta play with our feelings like this?

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 23 2021

Well, they ain’t the one-of-one mustard yellow 6’s that Offset was blessed with, but the next Air Jordan “Cactus Jack” 6’s are pretty sweet.

After months of rumors and leaks of the upcoming “British Khaki” colorway, La Flame finally showed the final product of what we can expect and you can already smell the pending “L”‘s on deck. Taking to his IG stories to tease a kids size version of the “Cactus Jack” 6’s with a special Jordan box along side a hoodie to match, hypebeasts and sneaker botters are already preparing for the upcoming release which of course will result and much pain and suffering from the sneaker community.

As y’all can see the kicks feature that side pocket that stood out on the original “Olive” 6 release of 2019 but these are supposed to come with the “Cactus Jack” face emblem on the inner midsole. Nice little touch if you ask us. It’s all about the small details.

Though these could easily be one of his famous “Friends & Family” pairs that never see the light of day, word is there’s a good chance these will see a general release albeit limited as f*ck. So don’t get your hopes up about landing a pair especially if certain accounts who get them have a reputation for backdooring pairs to preferred reselling customers.

